Airia Agent Constraints Description

Airia Agent Constraints is a platform capability that enforces operational boundaries on AI agents within enterprise environments. It allows organizations to define and apply runtime controls that govern what AI agents can do, what data they can access, and which tools they can invoke. Core functions include: - Tool access control: Restricts which tools an AI agent is permitted to invoke and under what conditions those invocations are allowed. - Data exposure governance: Ensures sensitive data is only accessed or processed by approved models and workflows. - Parameter validation: Validates tool inputs and execution parameters before any action is permitted to proceed. - Risk-based escalation: Automatically routes high-impact or sensitive agent actions to human review based on configurable risk thresholds. - Centralized policy enforcement: Policies are encoded once and enforced at the execution layer across all agents, regardless of where they are deployed or who built them. - Risk-calibrated autonomy: Allows organizations to assign different levels of independence to agents based on the sensitivity of the actions they perform. Constraints are enforced as code at the execution layer rather than as prompt instructions or framework conventions, meaning they apply consistently across all agents in an organization's AI ecosystem. The platform provides visibility into agent actions, the data they access, and when human approval is triggered.