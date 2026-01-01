Top picks: Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Gradient for Agents, Primary Agentic Control Plane — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agent Permissions alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agent Permissions is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agentic Fabriq. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Gradient for Agents, Primary Agentic Control Plane, Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, and Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agent Permissions, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, Policy, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security +3 more
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, Policy, RBAC, Zero Trust Architecture +2 more
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, RBAC, Permissions, Agentic AI Security +1 more
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Least Privilege, Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agent Permissions: Policy, Authorization, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
NLP-based security scanner for AI agent skill files detecting behavioral threats.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agent Permissions.
The most popular alternatives to Agent Permissions include Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Gradient for Agents, Primary Agentic Control Plane, Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, and Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agent Permissions listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agent Permissions is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agent Permissions is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.