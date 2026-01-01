Top picks: Arrakis Security Platform, Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, Primary Agentic Control Plane — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Primary Visibility alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary Visibility is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Arrakis Security Platform, Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, Primary Agentic Control Plane, Agen.co Discover, and Tego AI. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary Visibility, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +2 more
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Visibility, Anomaly Detection, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +1 more
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +1 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Visibility: Workflow, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance +1 more
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Governance & audit controls for AI security agents performing autonomous remediation.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
AI agent security platform providing visibility, risk mgmt & governance
Observability platform for monitoring and analyzing AI agent interactions
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary Visibility.
The most popular alternatives to Primary Visibility include Arrakis Security Platform, Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail, Primary Agentic Control Plane, Agen.co Discover, and Tego AI. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary Visibility listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary Visibility is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary Visibility is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.