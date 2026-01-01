Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.

Key features: Centralized audit trail across all agents, users, and connected tools in a single schema, Dual-identity attribution on every event (human user and acting agent), Policy verdict recorded per event (allowed, held for approval, or denied), Immutable logging at the policy layer, outside agent control, Dashboard with filtering by service, event type, and time window

Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Visibility : Observability, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more