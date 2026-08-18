Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail Description

Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is a centralized audit logging product designed for environments where AI agents interact with tools and services on behalf of human users. The product captures every agent action across all connected applications into a single, unified record. Each event in the trail includes two identities — the human user who initiated the request and the AI agent that executed it — along with the specific tool or action involved, a timestamp, and the policy verdict (allowed, held for approval, or denied). Key design principles: - Logging occurs at the policy enforcement layer, outside the agent's control, so agents cannot write or alter their own logs - Every call — including denied and held calls — is recorded, not just successful ones - A single schema is used across all agents, users, and connected tools, eliminating the need to stitch together per-application logs Capabilities: - Centralized trail across all agents, users, and tools in one schema - Dual-identity attribution on every event (human requester + acting agent) - Policy verdict recorded per event (allowed, needs_approval, denied, logged) - Dashboard with filtering by service, event type, and time window - Warehouse-grade storage backed by BigQuery with export support for external tooling (SIEM, data warehouse, audit workflows) - Usage metering showing calls per user and per tool over time The product is positioned as an audit and accountability layer for agentic AI deployments, addressing the gap where traditional application logs are incomplete, mutable, or lack policy outcome data.