Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is a centralized audit logging product designed for environments where AI agents interact with tools and services on behalf of human users. The product captures every agent action across all connected applications into a single, unified record. Each event in the trail includes two identities — the human user who initiated the request and the AI agent that executed it — along with the specific tool or action involved, a timestamp, and the policy verdict (allowed, held for approval, or denied). Key design principles: - Logging occurs at the policy enforcement layer, outside the agent's control, so agents cannot write or alter their own logs - Every call — including denied and held calls — is recorded, not just successful ones - A single schema is used across all agents, users, and connected tools, eliminating the need to stitch together per-application logs Capabilities: - Centralized trail across all agents, users, and tools in one schema - Dual-identity attribution on every event (human requester + acting agent) - Policy verdict recorded per event (allowed, needs_approval, denied, logged) - Dashboard with filtering by service, event type, and time window - Warehouse-grade storage backed by BigQuery with export support for external tooling (SIEM, data warehouse, audit workflows) - Usage metering showing calls per user and per tool over time The product is positioned as an audit and accountability layer for agentic AI deployments, addressing the gap where traditional application logs are incomplete, mutable, or lack policy outcome data.
Common questions about Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail offers the following core capabilities:
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail integrates natively with BigQuery. Integration support lets security teams connect Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability, Log Management. It supports workflows including centralized audit trail across all agents, users, and connected tools in a single schema, dual-identity attribution on every event (human user and acting agent), policy verdict recorded per event (allowed, held for approval, or denied). Teams typically adopt Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-audit-trail
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/product/audit-trail or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail include:
Compare all Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-audit-trail
Agentic Fabriq Audit Trail is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, AI Observability, Log Management, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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