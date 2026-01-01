Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.

Key features: Unified visibility into human and AI agent activity across enterprise environments, Distributed policy enforcement via SDKs, gateways, APIs, and workspaces, Runtime policy evaluation based on identity, data classification, and workflow context, Signal cross-pollination to combine context from multiple enforcement touchpoints, Granular access controls for agents and humans including tool invocation and data access

Shares 7 capabilities with Primary : Least Privilege, Policy, Observability, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more