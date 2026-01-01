Top picks: Primary Agentic Control Plane, Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Primary alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary Agentic Control Plane, Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents, Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI, and Votal AI Agent Identity. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Shares 7 capabilities with Primary: Least Privilege, Policy, Observability, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Shares 7 capabilities with Primary: Least Privilege, Policy, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary: Workflow, Least Privilege, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary: Least Privilege, AI Gateway, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary: Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary: Policy, Observability, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary: Policy, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 4 capabilities with Primary: Least Privilege, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
AI agent security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and access control
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
Secure, identity-integrated access control platform for GPU and AI infrastructure.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Governance & audit controls for AI security agents performing autonomous remediation.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary.
The most popular alternatives to Primary include Primary Agentic Control Plane, Primary Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents, Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI, and Votal AI Agent Identity. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.