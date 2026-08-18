Primary Description

Primary is a control plane designed to govern human and agentic workforces operating across enterprise environments. It applies a Zero Trust architecture to manage identities, access, and actions for both human users and AI agents. Core functions: - Identity & Registry: Discovers and registers every human, agent, application, tool, model, and service operating in the enterprise into a unified system of record. - Authentication & Authorization: Authenticates and authorizes human and non-human identities at runtime, enforcing least-privilege access across systems, tools, and data. - Runtime Policy Enforcement: Evaluates and enforces access policies while activity is occurring. Actions can be approved, limited, masked, redirected, isolated, or blocked based on identity, data sensitivity, business context, and real-time risk. - Visibility & Observability: Provides continuous monitoring of access requests, workflow execution, tool calls, data movement, policy decisions, approvals, and handoffs between humans and agents. - Audit & Compliance: Traces activity across the full lifecycle of a workflow to support incident investigation, compliance validation, and performance evaluation. - Data Governance: Controls what data and context agents and humans can access per task, preventing exposure beyond authorized scope. - Agent Sprawl Control: Identifies shadow activity, reduces unnecessary privileges, and standardizes oversight as agent deployments scale. Primary is delivered through a Workspace, SDK, and Gateway, allowing consistent governance across heterogeneous environments including different models, agent frameworks, and cloud platforms.