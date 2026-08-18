Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Primary is a control plane designed to govern human and agentic workforces operating across enterprise environments. It applies a Zero Trust architecture to manage identities, access, and actions for both human users and AI agents. Core functions: - Identity & Registry: Discovers and registers every human, agent, application, tool, model, and service operating in the enterprise into a unified system of record. - Authentication & Authorization: Authenticates and authorizes human and non-human identities at runtime, enforcing least-privilege access across systems, tools, and data. - Runtime Policy Enforcement: Evaluates and enforces access policies while activity is occurring. Actions can be approved, limited, masked, redirected, isolated, or blocked based on identity, data sensitivity, business context, and real-time risk. - Visibility & Observability: Provides continuous monitoring of access requests, workflow execution, tool calls, data movement, policy decisions, approvals, and handoffs between humans and agents. - Audit & Compliance: Traces activity across the full lifecycle of a workflow to support incident investigation, compliance validation, and performance evaluation. - Data Governance: Controls what data and context agents and humans can access per task, preventing exposure beyond authorized scope. - Agent Sprawl Control: Identifies shadow activity, reduces unnecessary privileges, and standardizes oversight as agent deployments scale. Primary is delivered through a Workspace, SDK, and Gateway, allowing consistent governance across heterogeneous environments including different models, agent frameworks, and cloud platforms.
Common questions about Primary including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary is Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows, developed by Primary. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Non-Human Identity.
Primary offers the following core capabilities:
Primary is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance. It supports workflows including unified identity registry for humans, agents, applications, and services, runtime policy enforcement with approve, block, mask, or redirect controls, zero trust authentication and authorization for human and non-human identities. Teams typically adopt Primary when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary
Primary is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/what-is-primary or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary include:
Compare all Primary alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary
Primary is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Non-Human Identity, AI Governance, Least Privilege. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
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