AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.

Key features: Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs, Agentic identity binding for humans, agents, and non-human identities (NHIs), Virtual, revocable key management scoped to approved Blueprint designs

Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents : Least Privilege, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more