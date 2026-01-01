Top picks: Votal AI Agent Identity, Agen.co Platform, Agen.co Personas — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agen.co Govern alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agen.co Govern is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agen.co. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Votal AI Agent Identity, Agen.co Platform, Agen.co Personas, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, and Raven Runtime AI Agents. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Govern, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Runtime Security, Policy, Authorization, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Runtime Security, Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +3 more
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Runtime Security, Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +3 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Runtime Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Runtime Security, Policy, Observability, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Policy, Observability, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Observability, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agen.co Govern: Runtime Security, Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +1 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Proxy layer for controlling and monitoring MCP server access in AI apps.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Govern.
The most popular alternatives to Agen.co Govern include Votal AI Agent Identity, Agen.co Platform, Agen.co Personas, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, and Raven Runtime AI Agents. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agen.co Govern listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agen.co Govern is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agen.co Govern is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.