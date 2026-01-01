Top picks: Agen Observability, Evoke Security, Discover AI — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agen.co Discover alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agen.co Discover is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agen.co. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agen Observability, Evoke Security, Discover AI, Arrakis Security Platform, and Agen.co Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Discover, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Shares 8 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Inventory, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +4 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Inventory, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +3 more
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Inventory, Visibility, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Inventory, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity +3 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Shares 8 capabilities with Agen.co Discover: Inventory, Visibility, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security +4 more
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agen.co Discover.
The most popular alternatives to Agen.co Discover include Agen Observability, Evoke Security, Discover AI, Arrakis Security Platform, and Agen.co Platform. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agen.co Discover listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agen.co Discover is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agen.co Discover is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.