Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.

Key features: Automated discovery and inventory of all AI agents, copilots, and MCP connections, User monitoring to track which employees are using which AI agents, MCP observability to detect unauthorized or homegrown MCP servers, Agent skill tracking to identify and block malicious or unapproved skills, Real-time risk scoring and exposure mapping of agent access

Shares 8 capabilities with Agen.co Discover : Inventory, Visibility, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +4 more