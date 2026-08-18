Agen.co Platform Description

Agen.co Platform is an identity-native governance platform designed to manage and control AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform operates across four core functional pillars: - Discover: Continuously scans across IdP, gateway, device, cloud, and registry to build an inventory of all agents, including shadow AI. Each agent is risk-scored and mapped to a named human owner. - Broker: Acts as a governed gateway between agents and enterprise systems, providing 150+ pre-built connectors and 1,000+ governed tools out of the box, with custom API onboarding available. - Govern: Evaluates every agent action in real time (under 30ms) and issues a per-action verdict: allow, step-up, human-in-the-loop, mask, or deny. Verdicts are anchored to the identity behind the agent via the organization's existing IdP. - Prove: Generates audit evidence at action time rather than reconstructing it after the fact. Supports compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO, and GDPR. The platform includes two enforcement components: - AgenShield: An endpoint enforcement layer that stops dangerous agent actions at the device level, deployed via MDM. - BrowserShield (early access): A browser-level enforcement layer that prevents company data from being pasted or exfiltrated through the browser. The platform integrates with existing identity providers (Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace) and does not replace them. It is agentless and API-based, requiring no SDKs or sidecars. Deployment options include SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises data planes. Evidence can be exported to a SIEM. Governed agents include workforce tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and ChatGPT, as well as autonomous and external customer/partner agents via an External MCP module.