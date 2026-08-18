Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Agen.co Platform is an identity-native governance platform designed to manage and control AI agents operating within enterprise environments. The platform operates across four core functional pillars: - Discover: Continuously scans across IdP, gateway, device, cloud, and registry to build an inventory of all agents, including shadow AI. Each agent is risk-scored and mapped to a named human owner. - Broker: Acts as a governed gateway between agents and enterprise systems, providing 150+ pre-built connectors and 1,000+ governed tools out of the box, with custom API onboarding available. - Govern: Evaluates every agent action in real time (under 30ms) and issues a per-action verdict: allow, step-up, human-in-the-loop, mask, or deny. Verdicts are anchored to the identity behind the agent via the organization's existing IdP. - Prove: Generates audit evidence at action time rather than reconstructing it after the fact. Supports compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO, and GDPR. The platform includes two enforcement components: - AgenShield: An endpoint enforcement layer that stops dangerous agent actions at the device level, deployed via MDM. - BrowserShield (early access): A browser-level enforcement layer that prevents company data from being pasted or exfiltrated through the browser. The platform integrates with existing identity providers (Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace) and does not replace them. It is agentless and API-based, requiring no SDKs or sidecars. Deployment options include SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises data planes. Evidence can be exported to a SIEM. Governed agents include workforce tools such as Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, and ChatGPT, as well as autonomous and external customer/partner agents via an External MCP module.
Common questions about Agen.co Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agen.co Platform is Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents, developed by Agen.co. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity.
Agen.co Platform offers the following core capabilities:
Agen.co Platform integrates natively with Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Snowflake, AWS, MySQL, BigQuery, Microsoft Copilot, Cursor, Claude Code, ChatGPT, n8n. Integration support lets security teams connect Agen.co Platform to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agen.co Platform is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agen.co Platform is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, Shadow AI. It supports workflows including continuous agent discovery across idp, gateway, device, cloud, and registry with shadow ai detection, per-action runtime verdicts (allow, step-up, human-in-the-loop, mask, deny) in under 30ms, identity resolution anchoring every agent action to a named human authority chain via existing idp. Teams typically adopt Agen.co Platform when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-platform
Agen.co Platform is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://agen.co/platform or contact Agen.co directly.
Popular alternatives to Agen.co Platform include:
Compare all Agen.co Platform alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-platform
Agen.co Platform is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, Shadow AI, MCP Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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