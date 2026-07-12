Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
KeyRunner is a governed execution runtime that enables AI agents to call enterprise APIs securely, without exposing credentials, secrets, or sensitive data to the agent or model. The product operates through a six-step pipeline: 1. API Catalog - Import APIs and OpenAPI specifications 2. Tool Registry - Convert APIs into callable AI tools 3. Policy Check - Enforce RBAC and pre-execution policy verification against user, agent, action, environment, and payload 4. Credential Runtime - Resolve and inject secrets at runtime from external vaults without exposing them to agents 5. API Action - Execute the downstream API call 6. Audit Trail - Record an immutable log of every call Key security behaviors enforced on every request: - Policy is checked before any API call is made - Write actions require explicit approval - Credentials are injected at runtime and never stored by KeyRunner or passed to agents Key security behaviors enforced on every response: - SSNs, PHI, and card data are redacted before reaching the agent - API keys and secrets are stripped from responses - Every call is logged for audit KeyRunner also includes a free, local-first API client for developers to build and test APIs, with no cloud dependency or registration required. The product is deployed entirely within the customer's own infrastructure, with no data exiting the network. It holds SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance certifications.
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KeyRunner is Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction, developed by KeyRunner. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, RBAC.
KeyRunner offers the following core capabilities:
KeyRunner integrates natively with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, HashiCorp Vault, 1Password, Azure Key Vault, AWS Secrets Manager, Salesforce, GitHub, Slack, Google Cloud, okta, AWS bedrock, splunk, datadog. Integration support lets security teams connect KeyRunner to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
KeyRunner is deployed as a on-premises solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
KeyRunner is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, RBAC, Secrets Management. It supports workflows including pre-execution policy enforcement with rbac before every api call, runtime credential injection from external vaults without exposing secrets to agents, pii, phi, and card data redaction from api responses before reaching the agent. Teams typically adopt KeyRunner when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/keyrunner
KeyRunner is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://keyrunner.app/ or contact KeyRunner directly.
Popular alternatives to KeyRunner include:
Compare all KeyRunner alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/keyrunner
KeyRunner is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, RBAC, Secrets Management, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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