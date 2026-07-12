KeyRunner Description

KeyRunner is a governed execution runtime that enables AI agents to call enterprise APIs securely, without exposing credentials, secrets, or sensitive data to the agent or model. The product operates through a six-step pipeline: 1. API Catalog - Import APIs and OpenAPI specifications 2. Tool Registry - Convert APIs into callable AI tools 3. Policy Check - Enforce RBAC and pre-execution policy verification against user, agent, action, environment, and payload 4. Credential Runtime - Resolve and inject secrets at runtime from external vaults without exposing them to agents 5. API Action - Execute the downstream API call 6. Audit Trail - Record an immutable log of every call Key security behaviors enforced on every request: - Policy is checked before any API call is made - Write actions require explicit approval - Credentials are injected at runtime and never stored by KeyRunner or passed to agents Key security behaviors enforced on every response: - SSNs, PHI, and card data are redacted before reaching the agent - API keys and secrets are stripped from responses - Every call is logged for audit KeyRunner also includes a free, local-first API client for developers to build and test APIs, with no cloud dependency or registration required. The product is deployed entirely within the customer's own infrastructure, with no data exiting the network. It holds SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance certifications.