Agen.co Personas Description

Agen.co Personas is a role-based framing of the Agen.co platform, designed to address the distinct needs of four organizational stakeholders involved in governing AI agents: CISOs, security teams, IT/platform teams, and developers. For CISOs: - Provides a centralized registry of all AI agents running in the organization, including count, discovery date, named owner, and risk score - Generates per-action evidence and an accountability chain suitable for regulatory review - Supports board-level reporting on AI adoption posture For Security Teams: - Replaces manual review tickets with policy-based governance decisions - Includes a Policy Builder that drafts rules from real agent traffic - Provides an "Agent in the Loop" capability for automated step-up triage, routing only edge cases requiring human judgment - Enforces policies inline on every agent action For IT and Platform Teams: - Agentless deployment in approximately one day - Consolidates governance into a single console, replacing multiple point tools (MCP gateways, DLP, EDR exceptions) - Offers 150+ governed connectors - Integrates with existing identity providers (IdP) without requiring migration - Covers device and browser enforcement alongside policy and evidence collection For Developers: - Provides machine identity and scoped short-lived access credentials upon agent registration - Delivers step-up approval flows and audit trails as inherited infrastructure, requiring zero lines of custom auth code - Exposes an External MCP interface so developers can make their own products agent-ready The platform is positioned as governance infrastructure for AI agents, covering discovery, identity, policy enforcement, and audit across the full agent lifecycle.