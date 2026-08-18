AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Agen.co Personas is a role-based framing of the Agen.co platform, designed to address the distinct needs of four organizational stakeholders involved in governing AI agents: CISOs, security teams, IT/platform teams, and developers. For CISOs: - Provides a centralized registry of all AI agents running in the organization, including count, discovery date, named owner, and risk score - Generates per-action evidence and an accountability chain suitable for regulatory review - Supports board-level reporting on AI adoption posture For Security Teams: - Replaces manual review tickets with policy-based governance decisions - Includes a Policy Builder that drafts rules from real agent traffic - Provides an "Agent in the Loop" capability for automated step-up triage, routing only edge cases requiring human judgment - Enforces policies inline on every agent action For IT and Platform Teams: - Agentless deployment in approximately one day - Consolidates governance into a single console, replacing multiple point tools (MCP gateways, DLP, EDR exceptions) - Offers 150+ governed connectors - Integrates with existing identity providers (IdP) without requiring migration - Covers device and browser enforcement alongside policy and evidence collection For Developers: - Provides machine identity and scoped short-lived access credentials upon agent registration - Delivers step-up approval flows and audit trails as inherited infrastructure, requiring zero lines of custom auth code - Exposes an External MCP interface so developers can make their own products agent-ready The platform is positioned as governance infrastructure for AI agents, covering discovery, identity, policy enforcement, and audit across the full agent lifecycle.
Common questions about Agen.co Personas including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agen.co Personas is AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs, developed by Agen.co. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, MCP Security.
Agen.co Personas offers the following core capabilities:
Agen.co Personas is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agen.co Personas is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity. It supports workflows including ai agent registry with owner and risk score tracking, policy builder that generates rules from real agent traffic, automated step-up triage via agent in the loop. Teams typically adopt Agen.co Personas when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-personas
Agen.co Personas is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://agen.co/personas or contact Agen.co directly.
Popular alternatives to Agen.co Personas include:
Compare all Agen.co Personas alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agenco-personas
Agen.co Personas is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Governance, MCP Security, Non-Human Identity, Shadow AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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