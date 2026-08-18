Votal AI Agent Identity Description

Votal AI Agent Identity is a security platform designed to issue and manage cryptographic identities for autonomous AI agents, and to enforce runtime policies on every action those agents take. The platform addresses a core problem in agentic AI deployments: autonomous agents make real-time decisions about which tools and APIs to call, but existing identity and authorization protocols (OAuth, OIDC, API keys) were designed for static, predictable software — not dynamic agent workflows. Votal AI closes this gap by providing: Agent Identity (IDP): - Issues verifiable, scoped identities to every agent, tool call, and MCP connection - Compatible with OIDC and SPIFFE standards - Provides short-lived, per-call credentials instead of long-lived shared secrets - Maintains a single traceable actor identity across all services an agent touches Tool Authorization: - Per-call authorization decisions rather than standing permission grants - Authority is scoped to the specific task and call, with delegation from a user or parent agent - Handles mid-task approval as a first-class pending state rather than a hard error Data Policy Enforcement: - Inspects prompts, tool arguments, and API responses inline - Blocks secrets, regulated data, and unauthorized destinations before calls leave the boundary Runtime Guardrails: - Intercepts prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, and data exfiltration on the live execution path - Enforces per-agent rate limits, budgets, and blast-radius controls - Deployed as a drop-in proxy or SDK with no model or framework lock-in Continuous Attestation: - Maintains a live audit trail of agent actions, scopes used, and models involved - Designed to meet SOC-2 and EU AI Act audit requirements The platform is built on open identity standards and is designed to coexist with existing OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect deployments.