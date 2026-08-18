Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Votal AI Agent Identity is a security platform designed to issue and manage cryptographic identities for autonomous AI agents, and to enforce runtime policies on every action those agents take. The platform addresses a core problem in agentic AI deployments: autonomous agents make real-time decisions about which tools and APIs to call, but existing identity and authorization protocols (OAuth, OIDC, API keys) were designed for static, predictable software — not dynamic agent workflows. Votal AI closes this gap by providing: Agent Identity (IDP): - Issues verifiable, scoped identities to every agent, tool call, and MCP connection - Compatible with OIDC and SPIFFE standards - Provides short-lived, per-call credentials instead of long-lived shared secrets - Maintains a single traceable actor identity across all services an agent touches Tool Authorization: - Per-call authorization decisions rather than standing permission grants - Authority is scoped to the specific task and call, with delegation from a user or parent agent - Handles mid-task approval as a first-class pending state rather than a hard error Data Policy Enforcement: - Inspects prompts, tool arguments, and API responses inline - Blocks secrets, regulated data, and unauthorized destinations before calls leave the boundary Runtime Guardrails: - Intercepts prompt injection, jailbreak attempts, and data exfiltration on the live execution path - Enforces per-agent rate limits, budgets, and blast-radius controls - Deployed as a drop-in proxy or SDK with no model or framework lock-in Continuous Attestation: - Maintains a live audit trail of agent actions, scopes used, and models involved - Designed to meet SOC-2 and EU AI Act audit requirements The platform is built on open identity standards and is designed to coexist with existing OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect deployments.
Common questions about Votal AI Agent Identity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Votal AI Agent Identity is Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents, developed by VotalAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, LLM Guardrails.
Votal AI Agent Identity offers the following core capabilities:
Votal AI Agent Identity integrates natively with OIDC, SPIFFE, LangChain, LlamaIndex, MCP, OAuth 2.0. Integration support lets security teams connect Votal AI Agent Identity to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Votal AI Agent Identity is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Votal AI Agent Identity is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection. It supports workflows including cryptographic agent identity issuance (oidc/spiffe-compatible), short-lived, scoped credentials per tool call, per-call tool authorization with delegation support. Teams typically adopt Votal AI Agent Identity when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/votal-ai-agent-identity
Votal AI Agent Identity is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://votal.ai/agent-identity or contact VotalAI directly.
Popular alternatives to Votal AI Agent Identity include:
Compare all Votal AI Agent Identity alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/votal-ai-agent-identity
Votal AI Agent Identity is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, LLM Guardrails, Prompt Injection, MCP Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
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