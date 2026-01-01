Top picks: Primary, Agent Permissions, Primary Agentic Control Plane — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Primary Zero Trust Architecture alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Primary. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Primary, Agent Permissions, Primary Agentic Control Plane, Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Primary Zero Trust Architecture, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Shares 7 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Least Privilege, Policy, ZTNA, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Shares 7 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Least Privilege, Policy, Permissions, Zero Trust Architecture +3 more
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Least Privilege, Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Runtime Security, Zero Trust Architecture, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Runtime Security, Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Runtime Security, Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Runtime Security, Least Privilege, Policy, LLM Security +2 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 5 capabilities with Primary Zero Trust Architecture: Runtime Security, Policy, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security +1 more
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Isolated sandbox infrastructure for securely executing AI-generated code.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
Enterprise gateway for managing AI agent access to enterprise data via MCP
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Primary Zero Trust Architecture.
The most popular alternatives to Primary Zero Trust Architecture include Primary, Agent Permissions, Primary Agentic Control Plane, Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, and JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Primary Zero Trust Architecture listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.