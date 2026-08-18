Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Agentic Fabriq Agent Permissions is a permission enforcement system designed for AI agents that act on behalf of individual users. It addresses the problem of shared service accounts granting uniform access to all users regardless of their actual entitlements, meaning an agent acting for a low-privilege user could inadvertently exercise the same access as a high-privilege user. The system works by resolving permissions at the tool-call boundary — outside the model itself — rather than relying on prompt-level instructions. For every request, the acting user's identity is carried along, and the agent's effective permissions are computed as the intersection (overlap) of what the agent has been granted and what that specific user is already permitted to do. The smaller set always wins. Key behavioral characteristics: - Default-deny posture: nothing is accessible until explicitly granted - Grants are structured hierarchically: org-level, then team-level, then per-member overrides - Off-limits tools are not surfaced to the agent at all — they are excluded from the tool list built per user - Permissions are read live on each request, so policy changes take effect immediately without redeployment - The same agent deployment behaves differently for different users without requiring separate agent instances Permissions can be scoped down to individual actions within a tool, not just entire tools. Reusable "scope sets" allow administrators to define common permission bundles (e.g., "support tools, read-only") and apply them across multiple contexts. The system is intended for organizations deploying shared AI agents across teams with varying access levels, ensuring that an agent can never exceed the permissions of the person it is acting for.
Common questions about Agent Permissions including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agent Permissions is Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Permissions, Least Privilege.
Agent Permissions offers the following core capabilities:
Agent Permissions is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agent Permissions is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Permissions, Least Privilege, Authorization. It supports workflows including intersection-based permission resolution: agent grants intersected with acting user's own access, per-user permission overrides on shared agent deployments, default-deny posture with additive grants at org, team, and member levels. Teams typically adopt Agent Permissions when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agent-permissions
Agent Permissions is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/product/agent-permissions or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agent Permissions include:
Compare all Agent Permissions alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agent-permissions
Agent Permissions is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Permissions, Least Privilege, Authorization, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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