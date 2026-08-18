Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance.
Primary Visibility is a platform that provides centralized monitoring and audit capabilities across human and non-human (agentic) identities within an organization. It tracks how users, AI agents, and automated systems access, process, move, and act upon enterprise data across applications, systems, and data environments. Core capabilities include: - Human & Agentic Activity Monitoring: Tracks activity from both human users and autonomous AI agents across enterprise systems, providing a unified view of all identity-driven actions. - Forensic Audit Logging: Maintains a complete, chronological record of all activity — including decisions, handoffs, tool calls, approvals, and data interactions — enabling post-incident reconstruction and workflow validation. - Security Breach Reconstruction: Aggregates activity records to allow security teams to trace what happened during an incident, what data was accessed, and which actions were taken, reducing investigation time. - Workflow Drift Detection: Identifies when human or agentic behavior begins to deviate from approved processes, established policies, or expected behavioral baselines, flagging risky patterns before they escalate. - Policy Compliance Validation: Examines activity across applications and data environments to validate adherence to security procedures and identify risky behavior across all actors. - Regulatory Compliance Support: Provides visibility into how personal and sensitive data is accessed, processed, and transferred to support regulatory adherence requirements. - Enforcement Point Visibility: Surfaces risky enforcement points within agentic and human workflows, helping teams distinguish meaningful signals from background noise in alert data.
Common questions about Primary Visibility including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary Visibility is Unified visibility platform monitoring human & AI agent activity for audit & compliance, developed by Primary. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, AI Governance.
Primary Visibility offers the following core capabilities:
Primary Visibility is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary Visibility is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity. It supports workflows including human and agentic activity monitoring, forensic audit log, security breach reconstruction. Teams typically adopt Primary Visibility when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-visibility
Primary Visibility is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/visibility or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary Visibility include:
Compare all Primary Visibility alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-visibility
Primary Visibility is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI Observability, AI Governance, Non-Human Identity, Visibility. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.