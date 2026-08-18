Primary Visibility Description

Primary Visibility is a platform that provides centralized monitoring and audit capabilities across human and non-human (agentic) identities within an organization. It tracks how users, AI agents, and automated systems access, process, move, and act upon enterprise data across applications, systems, and data environments. Core capabilities include: - Human & Agentic Activity Monitoring: Tracks activity from both human users and autonomous AI agents across enterprise systems, providing a unified view of all identity-driven actions. - Forensic Audit Logging: Maintains a complete, chronological record of all activity — including decisions, handoffs, tool calls, approvals, and data interactions — enabling post-incident reconstruction and workflow validation. - Security Breach Reconstruction: Aggregates activity records to allow security teams to trace what happened during an incident, what data was accessed, and which actions were taken, reducing investigation time. - Workflow Drift Detection: Identifies when human or agentic behavior begins to deviate from approved processes, established policies, or expected behavioral baselines, flagging risky patterns before they escalate. - Policy Compliance Validation: Examines activity across applications and data environments to validate adherence to security procedures and identify risky behavior across all actors. - Regulatory Compliance Support: Provides visibility into how personal and sensitive data is accessed, processed, and transferred to support regulatory adherence requirements. - Enforcement Point Visibility: Surfaces risky enforcement points within agentic and human workflows, helping teams distinguish meaningful signals from background noise in alert data.