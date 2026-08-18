Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails Description

Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is a security platform designed to provide identity and policy enforcement for autonomous AI agents operating across services and APIs. The platform addresses security gaps that arise when agents inherit human authentication patterns — such as shared API keys, standing OAuth scopes, and fragmented audit trails — by issuing cryptographic identities to each agent and enforcing per-call authorization decisions. Core capabilities: - Agent Identity (IDP): Issues verifiable, scoped identities to autonomous agents (humans, services, and LLMs) using OIDC and SPIFFE-compatible standards. Each agent receives short-lived, per-call credentials rather than long-lived shared secrets. - Tool Authorization: Enforces per-call authorization decisions bound to the specific task and delegation chain, rather than relying on standing permission grants. Supports a pending-state model for mid-task approval flows. - Runtime Guardrails: Operates as an inline proxy or SDK that inspects prompts, tool arguments, and API responses in real time. Intercepts prompt injection attempts, jailbreaks, data exfiltration, and unauthorized destinations before calls leave the boundary. - Data Policy Enforcement: Blocks secrets, regulated data, and unauthorized destinations from being passed through tool calls or model responses. - Continuous Attestation: Maintains a live audit trail linking every action to a specific agent identity, scope, and model interaction. Designed to support SOC-2 and EU AI Act compliance requirements. - Blast-Radius Controls: Enforces per-agent rate limits and budgets to contain the impact of a compromised or misbehaving agent. The platform is deployed as a drop-in proxy or SDK and is designed to coexist with existing OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect infrastructure without requiring replacement of existing identity systems.