Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is a security platform designed to provide identity and policy enforcement for autonomous AI agents operating across services and APIs. The platform addresses security gaps that arise when agents inherit human authentication patterns — such as shared API keys, standing OAuth scopes, and fragmented audit trails — by issuing cryptographic identities to each agent and enforcing per-call authorization decisions. Core capabilities: - Agent Identity (IDP): Issues verifiable, scoped identities to autonomous agents (humans, services, and LLMs) using OIDC and SPIFFE-compatible standards. Each agent receives short-lived, per-call credentials rather than long-lived shared secrets. - Tool Authorization: Enforces per-call authorization decisions bound to the specific task and delegation chain, rather than relying on standing permission grants. Supports a pending-state model for mid-task approval flows. - Runtime Guardrails: Operates as an inline proxy or SDK that inspects prompts, tool arguments, and API responses in real time. Intercepts prompt injection attempts, jailbreaks, data exfiltration, and unauthorized destinations before calls leave the boundary. - Data Policy Enforcement: Blocks secrets, regulated data, and unauthorized destinations from being passed through tool calls or model responses. - Continuous Attestation: Maintains a live audit trail linking every action to a specific agent identity, scope, and model interaction. Designed to support SOC-2 and EU AI Act compliance requirements. - Blast-Radius Controls: Enforces per-agent rate limits and budgets to contain the impact of a compromised or misbehaving agent. The platform is deployed as a drop-in proxy or SDK and is designed to coexist with existing OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect infrastructure without requiring replacement of existing identity systems.
Common questions about Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents, developed by VotalAI. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, LLM Guardrails.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails offers the following core capabilities:
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails integrates natively with OIDC, SPIFFE, LangChain, LlamaIndex, MCP, OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect. Integration support lets security teams connect Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, LLM Guardrails, LLM Security. It supports workflows including cryptographic agent identity issuance per agent, tool call, and mcp connection, oidc and spiffe-compatible verifiable agent identities, short-lived, scoped credentials per tool call (no shared api keys). Teams typically adopt Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/votal-ai-agent-idp-and-guardrails
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://votal.ai/agent-idp-guardrails or contact VotalAI directly.
Popular alternatives to Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails include:
Compare all Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/votal-ai-agent-idp-and-guardrails
Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, LLM Guardrails, LLM Security, Prompt Injection. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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