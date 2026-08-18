Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is a control plane platform designed to enforce Zero Trust security principles across enterprise environments that include both human users and autonomous AI agents (agentic systems). The platform operates on the principle that no identity - human, agent, application, device, model, or workload - is inherently trusted. Instead, trust is continuously evaluated based on identity, context, data sensitivity, permissions, application state, workflow stage, and real-time risk signals at the moment of each interaction. Core enforcement is distributed across multiple touchpoints: - SDKs that embed identity, policy, telemetry, and enforcement directly into applications and agentic workflows - Agent Workspaces that govern which agents are available, which tools they may invoke, which data sources they can access, and which actions require human review - A Zero Trust Workspace that provides visibility and enforcement for human users interacting with SaaS applications, AI platforms, websites, and enterprise information - A Gateway that governs traffic between agents, models, applications, APIs, tools, and enterprise systems - Data touchpoints where sensitive information can be masked, tokenized, encrypted, filtered, or withheld The platform applies least-privilege access controls, granting authority only for a specific purpose, within a defined scope, and for a limited duration. It supports tiered autonomy controls, allowing low-risk actions to proceed automatically while routing sensitive or high-impact actions to human reviewers. Every access request, policy evaluation, approval, denial, tool call, data interaction, and enforcement decision is captured as an auditable workflow record. The platform is designed to operate consistently across multiple clouds, applications, data platforms, agent frameworks, and execution environments.
Common questions about Primary Zero Trust Architecture including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement, developed by Primary. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Least Privilege.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture offers the following core capabilities:
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is built for security teams handling Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Least Privilege, ZTNA. It supports workflows including continuous identity verification for human and agentic actors, least-privilege access control scoped by actor, data classification, workflow stage, and context, real-time policy enforcement at the moment of each interaction. Teams typically adopt Primary Zero Trust Architecture when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-zero-trust-architecture
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://primary.ai/zero-trust-architecture or contact Primary directly.
Popular alternatives to Primary Zero Trust Architecture include:
Compare all Primary Zero Trust Architecture alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/primary-zero-trust-architecture
Primary Zero Trust Architecture is for security teams and organizations that need Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security, Least Privilege, ZTNA, Non-Human Identity. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.