Primary Zero Trust Architecture Description

Primary Zero Trust Architecture is a control plane platform designed to enforce Zero Trust security principles across enterprise environments that include both human users and autonomous AI agents (agentic systems). The platform operates on the principle that no identity - human, agent, application, device, model, or workload - is inherently trusted. Instead, trust is continuously evaluated based on identity, context, data sensitivity, permissions, application state, workflow stage, and real-time risk signals at the moment of each interaction. Core enforcement is distributed across multiple touchpoints: - SDKs that embed identity, policy, telemetry, and enforcement directly into applications and agentic workflows - Agent Workspaces that govern which agents are available, which tools they may invoke, which data sources they can access, and which actions require human review - A Zero Trust Workspace that provides visibility and enforcement for human users interacting with SaaS applications, AI platforms, websites, and enterprise information - A Gateway that governs traffic between agents, models, applications, APIs, tools, and enterprise systems - Data touchpoints where sensitive information can be masked, tokenized, encrypted, filtered, or withheld The platform applies least-privilege access controls, granting authority only for a specific purpose, within a defined scope, and for a limited duration. It supports tiered autonomy controls, allowing low-risk actions to proceed automatically while routing sensitive or high-impact actions to human reviewers. Every access request, policy evaluation, approval, denial, tool call, data interaction, and enforcement decision is captured as an auditable workflow record. The platform is designed to operate consistently across multiple clouds, applications, data platforms, agent frameworks, and execution environments.