Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Agen Shield is a security enforcement product from Agen.co that operates at the device and browser level to prevent AI agents and employees from performing dangerous or out-of-policy actions before they execute or exfiltrate data. The product consists of two components: - AgenShield: An on-device enforcement agent that intercepts and blocks dangerous actions by AI agents (such as coding agents, automation workflows, or LLM-driven tools) before they execute on the endpoint. Examples of blocked actions include accessing production secrets or mass-deleting files. It deploys through an organization's existing MDM infrastructure and enforces the same policy plane used by the Agen.co gateway. - BrowserShield (early access): A browser-level control that detects and blocks sensitive company data — such as API keys — at the point of paste into AI tools and public chatbots. It surfaces shadow AI usage by making visible every AI tool employees interact with, without blocking the tools themselves. Both components share a unified policy plane and identity model with the Agen.co gateway, meaning the same rules and agent identity chain apply whether enforcement happens on the device, in the browser, or at the network gateway. AgenShield addresses a gap in traditional security tooling: local agent actions on a device do not cross network controls and are therefore invisible to gateway-based DLP or EDR solutions. BrowserShield addresses data leakage via browser paste events, which leave no trace in network or endpoint logs. Deployment requires no new infrastructure. AgenShield ships through existing MDM tooling. Employees experience no workflow changes unless a blocked action is triggered.
Common questions about Agen Shield including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agen Shield is Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution, developed by Agen.co. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, AI DLP, AI Governance.
Agen Shield offers the following core capabilities:
Agen Shield integrates natively with MDM (Mobile Device Management). Integration support lets security teams connect Agen Shield to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agen Shield is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agen Shield is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, AI DLP, AI Governance, AI Observability. It supports workflows including on-device pre-execution blocking of out-of-policy ai agent actions, browser paste detection and blocking of sensitive data into ai tools, unified policy plane shared across device, browser, and gateway enforcement. Teams typically adopt Agen Shield when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agen-shield
Agen Shield is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://agen.co/shield or contact Agen.co directly.
Popular alternatives to Agen Shield include:
Compare all Agen Shield alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agen-shield
Agen Shield is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, AI DLP, AI Governance, AI Observability, Shadow AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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