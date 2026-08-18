Agen Shield Description

Agen Shield is a security enforcement product from Agen.co that operates at the device and browser level to prevent AI agents and employees from performing dangerous or out-of-policy actions before they execute or exfiltrate data. The product consists of two components: - AgenShield: An on-device enforcement agent that intercepts and blocks dangerous actions by AI agents (such as coding agents, automation workflows, or LLM-driven tools) before they execute on the endpoint. Examples of blocked actions include accessing production secrets or mass-deleting files. It deploys through an organization's existing MDM infrastructure and enforces the same policy plane used by the Agen.co gateway. - BrowserShield (early access): A browser-level control that detects and blocks sensitive company data — such as API keys — at the point of paste into AI tools and public chatbots. It surfaces shadow AI usage by making visible every AI tool employees interact with, without blocking the tools themselves. Both components share a unified policy plane and identity model with the Agen.co gateway, meaning the same rules and agent identity chain apply whether enforcement happens on the device, in the browser, or at the network gateway. AgenShield addresses a gap in traditional security tooling: local agent actions on a device do not cross network controls and are therefore invisible to gateway-based DLP or EDR solutions. BrowserShield addresses data leakage via browser paste events, which leave no trace in network or endpoint logs. Deployment requires no new infrastructure. AgenShield ships through existing MDM tooling. Employees experience no workflow changes unless a blocked action is triggered.