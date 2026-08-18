Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents Description

Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is a security governance platform for employee-deployed AI agents (copilots, bots, and automation tools) operating within an organization. It addresses the risk of unmanaged AI agents that connect to production systems, databases, and SaaS tools without IT approval, shared credentials, or oversight. The platform works by inserting a control layer between employee-run agents and the systems those agents access. Each agent is registered and bound to the employee who owns it, inheriting that employee's role-based permissions. All agent calls route through Fabriq's policy engine, which evaluates each action against defined rules and either allows, holds for human approval, or denies the request before execution. Core security controls provided: - Agent identity registration: each agent is tied to a specific employee owner before it can access any system - Permission inheritance: agent grants are scoped per tool and per action, derived from the owning employee's role - Pre-execution policy enforcement: rule violations are blocked before actions execute, not flagged after the fact - Audit trail: every agent action is logged with the owner identity, action taken, and policy verdict - Human approval workflows: sensitive or high-risk actions can be held for manual sign-off - Offboarding automation: when an employee leaves, their agents automatically lose access; the audit record is preserved - Agent kill switch: a single toggle disables an agent org-wide, with the next call failing closed The platform integrates with existing identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace) without requiring infrastructure changes. It supports connections to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, custom APIs, MCP servers, and Postgres databases.