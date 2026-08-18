Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is a security governance platform for employee-deployed AI agents (copilots, bots, and automation tools) operating within an organization. It addresses the risk of unmanaged AI agents that connect to production systems, databases, and SaaS tools without IT approval, shared credentials, or oversight. The platform works by inserting a control layer between employee-run agents and the systems those agents access. Each agent is registered and bound to the employee who owns it, inheriting that employee's role-based permissions. All agent calls route through Fabriq's policy engine, which evaluates each action against defined rules and either allows, holds for human approval, or denies the request before execution. Core security controls provided: - Agent identity registration: each agent is tied to a specific employee owner before it can access any system - Permission inheritance: agent grants are scoped per tool and per action, derived from the owning employee's role - Pre-execution policy enforcement: rule violations are blocked before actions execute, not flagged after the fact - Audit trail: every agent action is logged with the owner identity, action taken, and policy verdict - Human approval workflows: sensitive or high-risk actions can be held for manual sign-off - Offboarding automation: when an employee leaves, their agents automatically lose access; the audit record is preserved - Agent kill switch: a single toggle disables an agent org-wide, with the next call failing closed The platform integrates with existing identity providers (Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace) without requiring infrastructure changes. It supports connections to Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Slack, GitHub, custom APIs, MCP servers, and Postgres databases.
Common questions about Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails, developed by Agentic Fabriq. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Permissions.
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents offers the following core capabilities:
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents integrates natively with Okta, Azure AD, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Slack, GitHub, Postgres, MCP servers. Integration support lets security teams connect Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize ai security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is built for security teams handling Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Permissions, RBAC. It supports workflows including agent identity registration tied to employee owner, role-based permission inheritance per agent, per tool, per action, pre-execution policy enforcement (allow, hold, or deny). Teams typically adopt Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents when they need to ai security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-internal-agents
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is a commercial AI Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.agenticfabriq.com/product/internal-agents or contact Agentic Fabriq directly.
Popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents include:
Compare all Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/agentic-fabriq-internal-agents
Agentic Fabriq Internal Agents is for security teams and organizations that need Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity, Permissions, RBAC, Shadow AI. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other AI Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/ai-security
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