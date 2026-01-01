Top picks: Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agentic Fabriq. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Onyx Platform, and KeyRunner. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: Least Privilege, Secrets Management, LLM Security, GenAI Security +3 more
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +1 more
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: Secrets Management, AI Gateway, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: Least Privilege, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 5 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +1 more
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI: LLM Security, GenAI Security, Agentic AI Security, Non-Human Identity +2 more
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
Visibility, monitoring, and access control platform for enterprise AI agents.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
AI gateway security audit skill for inspecting and auditing AI traffic.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI.
The most popular alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI include Agentic Fabriq Coding Agents, Evoke Security, JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform, Onyx Platform, and KeyRunner. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.