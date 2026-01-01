Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.

Key features: Per-organization enable/disable controls for coding agents, OAuth-based developer session authentication with device code flow support, Server-side credential injection from vault (no local key exposure), Live broker session visibility attributed to individual developers, Org-level kill switch that immediately blocks all agent sessions

Shares 7 capabilities with Agentic Fabriq Shadow AI : Least Privilege, Secrets Management, LLM Security, GenAI Security +3 more