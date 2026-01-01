Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.

Key features: Cryptographic agent identity issuance per agent, tool call, and MCP connection, OIDC and SPIFFE-compatible verifiable agent identities, Short-lived, scoped credentials per tool call (no shared API keys), Per-call tool authorization with task-bound delegation, Inline prompt injection, jailbreak, and exfiltration interception

Shares 8 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity : Runtime Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +4 more