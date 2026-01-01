Top picks: Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Jozu Agent Guard — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Votal AI Agent Identity alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Votal AI Agent Identity is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by VotalAI. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Jozu Agent Guard, Agen.co Govern, and Neo. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Votal AI Agent Identity, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Shares 8 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Zero Trust Architecture, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +4 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 7 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Prompt Injection, LLM Guardrails +3 more
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Shares 8 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Prompt Injection +4 more
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Shares 7 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Authorization, Agentic AI Security +3 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Prompt Injection, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Zero Trust Architecture, Agentic AI Security +2 more
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Shares 6 capabilities with Votal AI Agent Identity: Runtime Security, Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Zero-trust governance platform for AI agents, MCP servers, and models.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Governed runtime securing AI agent API calls with credential injection & PII redaction.
Control plane securing AI agents via hardware-anchored identity and scoped tokens.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
MCP runtime for securing and governing AI agents in production deployments.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Control plane for governing human & AI agent identities, access, and workflows.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
Enforces per-user permission boundaries for AI agents at the tool-call level.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Governance and security platform for agentic AI in regulated enterprise workflows.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
AI agent fleet security platform for runtime monitoring and threat detection.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Centralized audit trail for AI agent actions with dual-identity & policy verdicts.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Endpoint & browser enforcement layer blocking dangerous AI agent actions pre-execution.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
AI security platform protecting agentic AI systems from runtime exploits.
Runtime security platform for AI agents with discovery, observability, and enforcement.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
AI agent security platform for red teaming, runtime protection & remediation.
AI agent testing platform for security, reliability, and behavior validation.
MCP governance platform for securing and controlling enterprise AI agents.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Identity & authorization platform for human, API, and AI agent identities.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Votal AI Agent Identity.
The most popular alternatives to Votal AI Agent Identity include Votal AI Agent IDP & Guardrails, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Jozu Agent Guard, Agen.co Govern, and Neo. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Votal AI Agent Identity listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Votal AI Agent Identity is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Votal AI Agent Identity is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.