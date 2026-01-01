Top picks: SpamTitan for Office 365, TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles, Vircom Email Security — plus 45 more compared.Email & Messaging Security
Evaluating Hornetsecurity alternatives comes down to matching Email & Messaging Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Hornetsecurity is a commercial Email Security Platforms tool developed by Hornetsecurity. Security professionals most commonly compare it with SpamTitan for Office 365, TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles, Vircom Email Security, ESET Cloud Office Security, and TitanHQ SpamTitan. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Hornetsecurity, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.
Shares 3 capabilities with Hornetsecurity: Microsoft 365, Spam Prevention, Multi Tenancy
Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection
Email security platform enhanced with multi-tenant mgmt & automation tools
Cloud email security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications
Email security platform blocking spam, phishing, malware, and viruses
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
API-based email security platform for Microsoft 365 environments
MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware
Email security layer for M365 with anti-phishing, sandboxing, and DLP.
Bundled cybersecurity solutions for MSPs and end users with email protection
Email security platform enhanced with multi-tenant mgmt & automation tools
Cloud email security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications
Email security platform blocking spam, phishing, malware, and viruses
Cloud-native email security platform with SEG and API-based protection
API-based email security platform for Microsoft 365 environments
MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware
AI-powered anti-phishing platform for Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace.
Cloud-based anti-spam and antivirus email filtering with AI threat detection.
Tiered cybersecurity bundles combining email, DNS, backup & SAT.
Email security gateway appliance for spam/malware filtering and mail flow control.
Email and collaboration security for Microsoft 365 environments
AI-powered email security platform for threat detection and compliance
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with antispam and antimalware.
Email security platform with AI threat detection, BEC protection, and DLP
Email filtering service protecting against spam, viruses, and phishing.
cPanel/WHM plugin for provisioning MailChannels email security for hosting customers.
Cloud SMTP relay for hosting providers to filter outbound spam & protect IP reputation.
Agentic AI email security platform that investigates emails pre-delivery.
Cloudflare Cloud Email Security is a cloud-based email protection service that safeguards organizations against phishing, malware, spam, and other email-borne threats through integrated threat detection and prevention capabilities.
Behavioral email security platform protecting inbound, outbound, and internal mail
Email security gateway protecting against spam, phishing, viruses & data leaks
Cloud-based email security platform with AI-powered threat detection
Email security platform protecting against phishing, malware, and exploits
Outbound email filtering platform for spam prevention and IP reputation mgmt
Email security platform for Microsoft 365 with AI-based threat detection
Filters bulk and graymail to reduce email distractions and boost productivity
AI-driven email security platform for Microsoft 365 inbound/outbound threats
Email server with antispam, antivirus, and security features for Linux/Windows
Comprehensive email security & human risk mgmt platform with AI-powered protection
Email security gateway with anti-spam, AV, sandboxing, and DLP.
AI-based email security for M365 with phishing, BEC & malware detection.
Composable email infrastructure platform with threat detection and AI ops.
Domain scanner & compliance tool for Gmail, Yahoo & Microsoft DMARC requirements.
Email threat protection for Microsoft 365 with advanced detection capabilities
AI-powered email security platform protecting against phishing, BEC, and ATO
Cloud-based email security platform protecting against phishing, ransomware, BEC
Email security platform with phishing/BEC protection and MDR/XDR integration
Email security platform with inline threat protection and compliant archiving
Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats
All-in-one email security platform for threat protection and compliance
Managed email security service protecting against email-based threats
Email security platform with AI-based threat detection and DLP capabilities
Email security for Microsoft Exchange servers with anti-spam and anti-malware
Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection
Cloud-based email gateway with spam filtering, anti-phishing, and containment
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Hornetsecurity.
The most popular alternatives to Hornetsecurity include SpamTitan for Office 365, TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles, Vircom Email Security, ESET Cloud Office Security, and TitanHQ SpamTitan. These Email Security Platforms tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Hornetsecurity listed on CybersecTools, all within the Email Security Platforms category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Hornetsecurity is a commercial Email Security Platforms tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Hornetsecurity is a Email Security Platforms tool within the broader Email & Messaging Security category. It is used by security professionals for email security platforms capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.