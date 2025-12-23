MX Layer Email Security Logo

MX Layer Email Security

Cloud-based email security platform with AI-powered threat detection

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

MX Layer Email Security Description

MX Layer Email Security is a cloud-based email security platform that provides protection against email-based threats. The platform operates as a Secure Email Gateway and offers Integrated Cloud Email Security solutions. The service includes inbound email filtering to defend against spam, viruses, and phishing attacks. Outbound email filtering capabilities help maintain email delivery reliability and protect organizational reputation. The platform includes email archiving functionality for data storage and retrieval. MX Layer incorporates AI and machine learning technologies for threat detection, combined with threat intelligence feeds. The platform provides protection against ransomware, phishing, spear-phishing, and malware. URL and attachment protection features scan links and file attachments for malicious content. The platform includes data leak prevention (DLP) capabilities to prevent email-related data breaches and content control features. Email compliance functionality supports regulatory requirements with archiving, discovery, and automated data capture capabilities. The solution is deployed without requiring additional hardware or software and is designed to work with any email server. The platform offers email continuity features and includes multiple layers of malware and spam protection. A partner program is available for resellers and managed service providers.

MX Layer Email Security FAQ

Common questions about MX Layer Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

MX Layer Email Security is Cloud-based email security platform with AI-powered threat detection developed by MX Layer. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anti Fraud, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →