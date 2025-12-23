MX Layer Email Security
Cloud-based email security platform with AI-powered threat detection
MX Layer Email Security Description
MX Layer Email Security is a cloud-based email security platform that provides protection against email-based threats. The platform operates as a Secure Email Gateway and offers Integrated Cloud Email Security solutions. The service includes inbound email filtering to defend against spam, viruses, and phishing attacks. Outbound email filtering capabilities help maintain email delivery reliability and protect organizational reputation. The platform includes email archiving functionality for data storage and retrieval. MX Layer incorporates AI and machine learning technologies for threat detection, combined with threat intelligence feeds. The platform provides protection against ransomware, phishing, spear-phishing, and malware. URL and attachment protection features scan links and file attachments for malicious content. The platform includes data leak prevention (DLP) capabilities to prevent email-related data breaches and content control features. Email compliance functionality supports regulatory requirements with archiving, discovery, and automated data capture capabilities. The solution is deployed without requiring additional hardware or software and is designed to work with any email server. The platform offers email continuity features and includes multiple layers of malware and spam protection. A partner program is available for resellers and managed service providers.
