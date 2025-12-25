Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security Logo

Bitdefender GravityZone Extended Email Security is an email protection platform that provides both gateway-based (SEG) and API-based security for cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. The solution offers pre-delivery filtering at the perimeter level and post-delivery monitoring at the mailbox level to detect and block email-based threats. The platform includes protection against ransomware, phishing, business email compromise (BEC), and insider threats. It uses multi-layered detection mechanisms to identify both known and unknown threats. The solution supports email authentication protocols including SPF and DMARC to prevent spoofing and impersonation attempts. The platform provides outbound email scanning to inspect outgoing messages for malware, spam, and signs of compromise. It includes graymail filtering to separate newsletters and bulk marketing from business-critical communications. Users can access a self-service quarantine with on-demand digest reports and the ability to release messages based on policy-defined permissions. For Microsoft 365 environments, the solution offers automatic inventory synchronization via Azure AD and API-enabled post-delivery protection with email retraction capabilities. The platform features a centralized multi-tenant interface designed for MSPs, with global rule management and cross-tenant email collection capabilities. The solution provides usage reporting and visibility across multiple Microsoft 365 tenants. It can be deployed as a standalone SEG, API-based protection, or both simultaneously to support diverse environment requirements.

