ESET Mail Security Description
ESET Mail Security provides email protection for Microsoft Exchange Server environments. The solution operates as an additional security layer designed to prevent threats from reaching users through email communication. The product includes anti-spam filtering using an enhanced engine to block unsolicited messages, anti-malware detection for identifying suspicious or malicious email attachments, and anti-phishing capabilities that filter emails containing malicious links. The anti-phishing component can detect homoglyphs encoded in Punycode where letters are replaced with similar-looking characters from different alphabets. The solution features a comprehensive rule system that allows administrators to define email filtering conditions and actions. It includes web-based quarantine functionality that automatically notifies users about quarantined spam emails. For organizations with hybrid Exchange environments, the product supports Microsoft 365 mailbox scanning for remote mailboxes and public folders. This capability extends to scanning remote mailboxes outside of hybrid setups without requiring connection to local Active Directory. ESET Mail Security is compatible with Microsoft Exchange Server versions 2010 SP3 through 2019, running on Windows Server operating systems from 2012 R2 through 2025. The solution can be managed through the ESET PROTECT console and supports clustering for organizations requiring scalability.
