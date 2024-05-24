ESET Cloud Office Security Logo

ESET Cloud Office Security

Cloud email security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications

Email Security
ESET Cloud Office Security Description

ESET Cloud Office Security provides protection for cloud-based email, collaboration, and storage applications. The solution supports Microsoft 365 applications including Exchange Online, OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint Online, as well as Google Workspace applications including Gmail and Google Drive. The product uses spam filtering, anti-malware scanning, anti-phishing, and advanced threat defense capabilities to protect against email-based threats. It includes antispoofing protection based on a rule engine to identify and block fraudulent emails, and homoglyph protection to detect deceptive characters that mimic legitimate email addresses. ESET LiveGuard Advanced provides zero-day threat protection through cloud sandbox analysis of suspicious samples. The solution offers automatic protection for new users created within Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace tenants. Management is performed through a cloud-based console that provides notifications and alerts. The solution requires admin access to Azure Active Directory for Microsoft 365 deployments or Google Workspace admin access for Google deployments, along with an account in ESET PROTECT Hub. The product is available as part of ESET's broader security solutions and can be deployed using either Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) or Cloud-native, API-enabled Email Security (CAPES) approaches.

ESET Cloud Office Security FAQ

Common questions about ESET Cloud Office Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ESET Cloud Office Security is Cloud email security for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications developed by ESET. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.

