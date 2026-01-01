INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform Description

INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform is an email security solution that uses behavioral analysis and AI to protect against email-based threats. The platform monitors inbound, outbound, and internal email traffic to detect and block phishing attacks, business email compromise, malware, ransomware, and other email threats. The platform provides protection against multiple threat types including account takeover, brand forgery, CEO fraud, spear phishing, and zero-day attacks. It includes advanced attachment analysis capabilities to scan files for malicious content. The system offers email encryption functionality for securing sensitive communications and data loss prevention features to prevent unauthorized data transmission. INKY includes graymail protection to filter unwanted bulk email and DMARC monitoring to validate email authentication. The platform provides security awareness training capabilities to educate users about email threats and phishing risks. It offers email signature management functionality for consistent corporate branding. The solution is designed for multi-tenant environments and supports managed service providers with centralized administration. It integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace email platforms. The platform provides real-time threat detection and user coaching through banner notifications that alert recipients to suspicious email characteristics.