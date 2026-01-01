INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform Logo

INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform

Behavioral email security platform protecting inbound, outbound, and internal mail

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform Description

INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform is an email security solution that uses behavioral analysis and AI to protect against email-based threats. The platform monitors inbound, outbound, and internal email traffic to detect and block phishing attacks, business email compromise, malware, ransomware, and other email threats. The platform provides protection against multiple threat types including account takeover, brand forgery, CEO fraud, spear phishing, and zero-day attacks. It includes advanced attachment analysis capabilities to scan files for malicious content. The system offers email encryption functionality for securing sensitive communications and data loss prevention features to prevent unauthorized data transmission. INKY includes graymail protection to filter unwanted bulk email and DMARC monitoring to validate email authentication. The platform provides security awareness training capabilities to educate users about email threats and phishing risks. It offers email signature management functionality for consistent corporate branding. The solution is designed for multi-tenant environments and supports managed service providers with centralized administration. It integrates with Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace email platforms. The platform provides real-time threat detection and user coaching through banner notifications that alert recipients to suspicious email characteristics.

INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

INKY Behavioral Email Security Platform is Behavioral email security platform protecting inbound, outbound, and internal mail developed by INKY Technology Corporation. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →