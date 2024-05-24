Vircom Email Security Logo

Vircom Email Security

by Vircom

Email security platform enhanced with multi-tenant mgmt & automation tools

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Microsoft 365DmarcMulti Tenancy
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Vircom Email Security Description

Vircom Email Security (modusGate) is an email security platform that enhances third-party email security solutions with operational tools and automation capabilities. The platform provides a unified management console for MSPs and IT teams to manage multiple clients or tenants from a single dashboard. The product integrates with email security platforms including Proofpoint Essentials and OnDMARC by Red Sift, adding operational enhancements such as multi-tenant management, automated onboarding, and Microsoft Office 365 monitoring. The platform includes security hardening features, global sender lists, and an Outlook add-in. For MSPs, the platform offers PSA integrations for billing synchronization, automated client onboarding, and centralized management across multiple client environments. IT security teams can use the platform to manage email security operations with reduced manual work through automation and centralized controls. The platform includes compliance tools for audit readiness and provides Microsoft 365 account takeover detection capabilities. Additional features include VIP impersonation protection, bulk update functionality, and support for DMARC, DKIM, and SPF management through its OnDMARC integration. Vircom also offers security awareness training through Proofpoint, which includes phishing simulations, cybersecurity training modules, and phishing reports designed to reduce human risk and meet compliance requirements.

Vircom Email Security FAQ

Common questions about Vircom Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Vircom Email Security is Email security platform enhanced with multi-tenant mgmt & automation tools developed by Vircom. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Microsoft 365, DMARC, Multi Tenancy.

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