Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection

Email Security
Commercial
Material Security is a cloud workspace security platform that provides protection across email, files, and accounts through a single API-based solution. The platform operates without requiring end-user agents or quarantine reviews. The email security component detects and remediates email attacks that bypass traditional controls, with automated user report triage using AI-powered investigation and response workflows. It operates on autopilot without requiring manual ruleset management. The file security module identifies sensitive data in files and detects excessive permissions and inappropriate sharing. It includes automated remediation capabilities for permission issues while maintaining collaboration workflows. The account security feature detects account takeovers, contains their impact, and provides proactive account hardening. It integrates with cloud office environments to prevent lateral movement and data exfiltration. The platform includes search and investigation capabilities across the cloud workspace environment, account risk overview with blast radius analysis, and role-based access control for security teams. It supports multiple tenant management across both Google and Microsoft environments in a single view. Notifications can be configured for specific alerts and events, with integration options for SIEM and SOAR platforms. The solution is designed for automated operation with minimal manual intervention required.

Material Security Email Security is Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection developed by Material Security.

