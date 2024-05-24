Zivver Secure Business Email Description

Zivver Secure Business Email is an email security platform that provides multiple layers of protection for business communications. The platform includes four main components: Secure Email functionality scans outbound email content before sending to detect human error and prevent data leaks. It supports secure email transmission and large file transfers with encryption capabilities. Email Threat Protection uses AI-powered automated detection to identify and block malicious inbound emails before they are opened, reducing the need for manual intervention. Domain protection features authenticate domain ownership to prevent spoofing attempts and business email compromise while improving email deliverability through DMARC implementation. Security Awareness Training provides adaptive, in-the-moment training with real-world scenarios to help users identify risks and malicious emails. The platform is designed to support compliance with regulations including GDPR, NIS2, DORA, HIPAA, and NTA 7516. It holds certifications including ISO, NHS Digital, CSA, SOC, Cyber Essentials Plus, and Privacy Verified. Zivver integrates with existing email clients and can be deployed across organizations. The platform provides centralized management capabilities and reporting features for security teams to monitor email security posture and compliance status.