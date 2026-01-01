LevelBlue Email Security Logo

LevelBlue Email Security is a managed email security service designed to protect organizations from email-based threats. The service is delivered through the MailMarshal Cloud platform, which provides cloud-based email security capabilities. The service is part of LevelBlue's broader security portfolio, which includes managed detection and response, incident response, and various security operations capabilities. LevelBlue operates as a managed security service provider offering email security as one component of their comprehensive security services. The platform includes access to a web-based console for management and monitoring of email security controls. As a managed service, it provides organizations with email threat protection without requiring extensive in-house security expertise or infrastructure. LevelBlue Email Security is positioned alongside other security services including data security, managed cloud security, and network infrastructure security. The company provides 24-hour incident response hotlines across multiple regions (Americas, EMEA, Australia, Singapore) for customers experiencing security incidents. The service integrates with LevelBlue's SpiderLabs threat intelligence capabilities, which provides research and threat data from their global team of security researchers and ethical hackers.

LevelBlue Email Security is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Business Continuity, Cloud, Email Security.

