Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection Logo

Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection

MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware

Email Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection Description

Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection is an email security solution that operates at the MX record level to filter malicious emails before they reach user inboxes. The platform uses AI and machine learning to detect and block spam, phishing, malware, and ransomware threats. The solution employs dual antivirus engines to scan email attachments and detect embedded hyperlinks, including those exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities. Inbound email scanning automatically cleans risky emails, while machine learning enhances detection of advanced persistent threats. The platform integrates email authentication protocols including SPF, DKIM, and DMARC to prevent domain spoofing. Additional filtering mechanisms include Real-Time Blacklists (RBL) and SURBL filters that cross-check sender email and IP addresses against global blacklists of known spammers. Bayesian analysis calculates the probability of emails being spam or malicious. For phishing protection, the system uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to detect unusual language patterns. Time-of-click protection employs URL rewriting to prevent users from navigating to spoofed websites. Suspicious emails can be placed in a sandbox environment for safe analysis by administrators or security professionals. The cloud-native architecture enables rapid deployment and centralized management through a multi-tenant console. The platform provides comprehensive audit trails and history accessible from a central dashboard.

Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection is MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware developed by Cybersentriq. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, AI Powered Security, Machine Learning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox