Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection
MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware
Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection Description
Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection is an email security solution that operates at the MX record level to filter malicious emails before they reach user inboxes. The platform uses AI and machine learning to detect and block spam, phishing, malware, and ransomware threats. The solution employs dual antivirus engines to scan email attachments and detect embedded hyperlinks, including those exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities. Inbound email scanning automatically cleans risky emails, while machine learning enhances detection of advanced persistent threats. The platform integrates email authentication protocols including SPF, DKIM, and DMARC to prevent domain spoofing. Additional filtering mechanisms include Real-Time Blacklists (RBL) and SURBL filters that cross-check sender email and IP addresses against global blacklists of known spammers. Bayesian analysis calculates the probability of emails being spam or malicious. For phishing protection, the system uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) to detect unusual language patterns. Time-of-click protection employs URL rewriting to prevent users from navigating to spoofed websites. Suspicious emails can be placed in a sandbox environment for safe analysis by administrators or security professionals. The cloud-native architecture enables rapid deployment and centralized management through a multi-tenant console. The platform provides comprehensive audit trails and history accessible from a central dashboard.
Cybersentriq MX Email Threat Protection is MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware developed by Cybersentriq. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, AI Powered Security, Machine Learning.
