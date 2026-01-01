INKY Graymail Protection
Filters bulk and graymail to reduce email distractions and boost productivity
INKY Graymail Protection
Filters bulk and graymail to reduce email distractions and boost productivity
INKY Graymail Protection Description
INKY Graymail Protection is a component of INKY's Behavioral Email Security Platform that filters out bulk emails and graymail to reduce work interruptions and improve productivity. The product identifies and manages unwanted but legitimate emails such as newsletters, promotional messages, and other bulk communications that can distract users from important work. The solution operates as part of a broader email security platform that includes multiple protection layers for inbound, outbound, and internal mail. INKY Graymail Protection specifically addresses the challenge of managing legitimate but low-priority emails that bypass traditional spam filters but still create notification fatigue and workflow disruptions. The product is designed to work with major email platforms including Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace. It is offered as part of INKY's multi-tenant architecture suitable for both direct enterprise deployment and managed service provider (MSP/MSSP) environments. INKY Graymail Protection integrates with the company's other email security capabilities including phishing protection, attachment analysis, email encryption, and security awareness training to provide comprehensive email security management.
INKY Graymail Protection FAQ
Common questions about INKY Graymail Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
INKY Graymail Protection is Filters bulk and graymail to reduce email distractions and boost productivity developed by INKY Technology Corporation. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Exchange, Managed Security Service Provider.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership