INKY Graymail Protection Description

INKY Graymail Protection is a component of INKY's Behavioral Email Security Platform that filters out bulk emails and graymail to reduce work interruptions and improve productivity. The product identifies and manages unwanted but legitimate emails such as newsletters, promotional messages, and other bulk communications that can distract users from important work. The solution operates as part of a broader email security platform that includes multiple protection layers for inbound, outbound, and internal mail. INKY Graymail Protection specifically addresses the challenge of managing legitimate but low-priority emails that bypass traditional spam filters but still create notification fatigue and workflow disruptions. The product is designed to work with major email platforms including Microsoft 365, Exchange, and Google Workspace. It is offered as part of INKY's multi-tenant architecture suitable for both direct enterprise deployment and managed service provider (MSP/MSSP) environments. INKY Graymail Protection integrates with the company's other email security capabilities including phishing protection, attachment analysis, email encryption, and security awareness training to provide comprehensive email security management.