Fortinet FortiMail Email Security Description

FortiMail Email Security is an email security platform that protects organizations against email-based threats including phishing, business email compromise (BEC), impersonation, account takeover, and AI-enhanced email threats. The platform uses multiple detection engines combining machine learning, large language models, heuristics, and optical scanning to identify and block email threats. The solution supports flexible deployment options and operating modes to accommodate organizations of all sizes, including hybrid email environments. It provides layered security for cloud-based email services such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace through gateway and graph API support models. FortiMail monitors inbound and outbound email traffic, inspecting messages for malicious content and sensitive data. The platform includes data loss prevention capabilities with encryption for outbound communications. It analyzes email traffic volume, sender reputation, alerts, and threat indicators to detect suspicious patterns and anomalies. The solution integrates with FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence for real-time visibility into emerging threats and provides customizable reports for monitoring performance and threat trends. Integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric enables coordination with other security tools including FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, and FortiSOAR for enhanced protection and automated workflows. FortiMail offers multi-tenancy features for managed security service providers and includes an optional managed incident response service that provides 24/7 monitoring, analysis, and reporting of email security events.