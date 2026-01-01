Trustifi AI Powered Email Security Description

Trustifi is a cloud-based email security platform that uses AI and machine learning to protect against email-based threats. The platform provides inbound email filtering to detect and block phishing, spoofing, spear phishing, business email compromise (BEC), ransomware, and malware attacks. It scans URLs and file attachments, performs text-based analysis for impersonation detection, and includes spam filtering capabilities. The platform offers outbound email protection with data loss prevention (DLP) and 256-bit AES encryption to prevent sensitive data leakage. Organizations can configure encryption rules and compliance policies across multiple regulatory frameworks including HIPAA, HITECH, PCI-DSS, GDPR, FINRA, CCPA, GLB, CPRA, POPI, and FERPA. Account takeover protection monitors user behavior using contextual signals and AI to detect anomalies and suspicious account activity. The system alerts administrators and end users of potential compromises and can automatically block compromised accounts. Additional capabilities include email archiving with eDiscovery, smart indexing, and backup functionality. The platform provides security awareness training with phishing simulations, educational banners, and reporting tools. Email Managed Detection and Response (EMDR) services offer access to dedicated security experts for threat monitoring and response. The solution deploys via API without requiring MX record changes and integrates with major email platforms. It includes 24/7 technical support and is designed for organizations of various sizes.