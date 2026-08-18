Cloud security platform for M365 covering email, backup, and awareness.
Cloud security platform for M365 covering email, backup, and awareness.
Hornetsecurity is a cloud-based security platform focused on protecting Microsoft 365 environments. It provides a suite of services covering email security, backup, compliance, and security awareness for organizations using Microsoft 365. Core areas of coverage include: Email Security: - Filtering and blocking of spam, malware, phishing, and business email compromise (BEC) attempts - Advanced threat protection including sandboxing and URL rewriting - Email encryption and email continuity services - Email archiving and compliance features Microsoft 365 Protection: - Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 data including Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams - Security posture management for Microsoft 365 configurations Security Awareness: - Phishing simulation campaigns - Security awareness training for end users Compliance and Archiving: - Email archiving for regulatory compliance - Audit trails and eDiscovery support The platform is delivered as a cloud-based, multi-tenant service and is primarily targeted at managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises. It operates through a centralized management console that allows administrators to manage policies, review reports, and configure security settings across the Microsoft 365 tenant. Hornetsecurity positions itself as a next-generation security platform specifically built around the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, offering layered protection across email, collaboration, and cloud data.
Common questions about Hornetsecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hornetsecurity is Cloud security platform for M365 covering email, backup, and awareness, developed by Hornetsecurity. It is a Email & Messaging Security solution designed to help security teams with Microsoft 365, Office 365, Microsoft.
Hornetsecurity offers the following core capabilities:
Hornetsecurity integrates natively with Microsoft 365. Integration support lets security teams connect Hornetsecurity to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Hornetsecurity is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize email & messaging security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Hornetsecurity is built for security teams handling Microsoft 365, Office 365, Microsoft, Spam Prevention. It supports workflows including email spam and malware filtering, anti-phishing and bec protection, advanced threat protection with sandboxing. Teams typically adopt Hornetsecurity when they need to email & messaging security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hornetsecurity
Hornetsecurity is a commercial Email & Messaging Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.hornetsecurity.com/en/ or contact Hornetsecurity directly.
Popular alternatives to Hornetsecurity include:
Compare all Hornetsecurity alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hornetsecurity
Hornetsecurity is for security teams and organizations that need Microsoft 365, Office 365, Microsoft, Spam Prevention, Multi Tenancy. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Email & Messaging Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/email-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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