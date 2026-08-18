Hornetsecurity Description

Hornetsecurity is a cloud-based security platform focused on protecting Microsoft 365 environments. It provides a suite of services covering email security, backup, compliance, and security awareness for organizations using Microsoft 365. Core areas of coverage include: Email Security: - Filtering and blocking of spam, malware, phishing, and business email compromise (BEC) attempts - Advanced threat protection including sandboxing and URL rewriting - Email encryption and email continuity services - Email archiving and compliance features Microsoft 365 Protection: - Backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 data including Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams - Security posture management for Microsoft 365 configurations Security Awareness: - Phishing simulation campaigns - Security awareness training for end users Compliance and Archiving: - Email archiving for regulatory compliance - Audit trails and eDiscovery support The platform is delivered as a cloud-based, multi-tenant service and is primarily targeted at managed service providers (MSPs) and enterprises. It operates through a centralized management console that allows administrators to manage policies, review reports, and configure security settings across the Microsoft 365 tenant. Hornetsecurity positions itself as a next-generation security platform specifically built around the Microsoft 365 ecosystem, offering layered protection across email, collaboration, and cloud data.