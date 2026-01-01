Comodo Secure Email Gateway Logo

Comodo Secure Email Gateway

Cloud-based email gateway with spam filtering, anti-phishing, and containment

Email Security
Commercial
Comodo Secure Email Gateway Description

Comodo Secure Email Gateway is a cloud-based email security platform that filters and protects organizations from email-based threats. The system uses spam filters, anti-virus scanners, and content analysis engines to block unwanted emails before they enter the network. The platform implements a Zero Trust architecture that verifies all unknown files and uses auto-containment technology to isolate suspicious email attachments. This allows users to access files without risk of infection while preventing zero-day attacks and malicious executables from causing damage. The gateway provides spear-phishing protection to prevent email spoofing and impersonation attacks targeting sensitive organizational information. It includes mail quarantine functionality with web-based management for controlling quarantined emails. Administrators can create user-based security profiles to apply different security levels across departments and roles. The platform offers centralized management with customizable policies, advanced search capabilities, and email archiving with backup functionality. The solution integrates with LDAP and Active Directory for user management. It is compatible with major Mail Transfer Agents (MTAs) and provides cloud-delivered automatic updates. The platform includes data loss prevention capabilities to prevent users from leaking sensitive information through email.

