Comodo Secure Email Gateway
Cloud-based email gateway with spam filtering, anti-phishing, and containment
Comodo Secure Email Gateway
Cloud-based email gateway with spam filtering, anti-phishing, and containment
Comodo Secure Email Gateway Description
Comodo Secure Email Gateway is a cloud-based email security platform that filters and protects organizations from email-based threats. The system uses spam filters, anti-virus scanners, and content analysis engines to block unwanted emails before they enter the network. The platform implements a Zero Trust architecture that verifies all unknown files and uses auto-containment technology to isolate suspicious email attachments. This allows users to access files without risk of infection while preventing zero-day attacks and malicious executables from causing damage. The gateway provides spear-phishing protection to prevent email spoofing and impersonation attacks targeting sensitive organizational information. It includes mail quarantine functionality with web-based management for controlling quarantined emails. Administrators can create user-based security profiles to apply different security levels across departments and roles. The platform offers centralized management with customizable policies, advanced search capabilities, and email archiving with backup functionality. The solution integrates with LDAP and Active Directory for user management. It is compatible with major Mail Transfer Agents (MTAs) and provides cloud-delivered automatic updates. The platform includes data loss prevention capabilities to prevent users from leaking sensitive information through email.
Comodo Secure Email Gateway FAQ
Common questions about Comodo Secure Email Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Comodo Secure Email Gateway is Cloud-based email gateway with spam filtering, anti-phishing, and containment developed by Comodo. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership