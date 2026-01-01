MDaemon Technologies SecurityGateway Logo

SecurityGateway is an email security gateway that provides threat detection and protection for email servers. The product protects against spam, phishing, viruses, malware, and data leaks for organizations of any size. The solution supports multiple email platforms including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Exchange, and other email servers. It can be deployed in hosted cloud, on-premise, or virtual environments. SecurityGateway includes anti-spam and anti-virus filtering, email quarantine management that allows users to manage suspect messages directly, and integrated email continuity to maintain email flow during server outages. The platform provides integrated email archiving capabilities for compliance requirements. The product includes data leak prevention (DLP) functionality with over 70 pre-configured rules to enforce email security policies and prevent sensitive information from leaving the organization. Content filtering rules can be customized for specific security policy requirements. Administrative features include flexible domain and user-level management, private account options, detailed email traffic reporting, and colored logs. The platform supports both global and domain-level administrator roles with different permission levels. SecurityGateway monitors both inbound and outbound email traffic and includes compromised password alerts. The quarantine system can deliver suspect messages to user inboxes for direct action, reducing administrative overhead.

