Mimecast Advanced Email Security
Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats
Mimecast Advanced Email Security
Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats
Mimecast Advanced Email Security Description
Mimecast Advanced Email Security is an email security platform that protects Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments from email-based threats. The platform uses AI, machine learning, and social graphing to detect and block phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and zero-day exploits. The solution offers deployment flexibility with options for gateway-based or API-based implementation, supporting on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. It provides anomaly detection through social graphing to identify unusual patterns and behaviors indicative of social engineering attacks. The platform includes sandboxing capabilities to identify evasion techniques, on-click protection for URL analysis, and computer vision to detect branding and login page impersonation. It implements contextual email banners for real-time risk assessment and provides remediation capabilities for threats including QR code phishing and BEC attacks. The solution offers granular customization through user segmentation and policy controls, enabling organizations to tailor protection based on specific requirements. It integrates with SIEM, XDR, and other security platforms for bidirectional threat intelligence sharing. Additional capabilities include DMARC support, security awareness training integration, email archiving, and continuity services within a unified platform. The cloud-native architecture provides scalability and managed services options to extend security team capacity.
Mimecast Advanced Email Security FAQ
Common questions about Mimecast Advanced Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mimecast Advanced Email Security is Email security platform protecting M365 & Google Workspace from threats developed by Mimecast. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership