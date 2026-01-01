Mimecast Advanced Email Security Logo

Mimecast Advanced Email Security is an email security platform that protects Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments from email-based threats. The platform uses AI, machine learning, and social graphing to detect and block phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and zero-day exploits. The solution offers deployment flexibility with options for gateway-based or API-based implementation, supporting on-premise, cloud, and hybrid environments. It provides anomaly detection through social graphing to identify unusual patterns and behaviors indicative of social engineering attacks. The platform includes sandboxing capabilities to identify evasion techniques, on-click protection for URL analysis, and computer vision to detect branding and login page impersonation. It implements contextual email banners for real-time risk assessment and provides remediation capabilities for threats including QR code phishing and BEC attacks. The solution offers granular customization through user segmentation and policy controls, enabling organizations to tailor protection based on specific requirements. It integrates with SIEM, XDR, and other security platforms for bidirectional threat intelligence sharing. Additional capabilities include DMARC support, security awareness training integration, email archiving, and continuity services within a unified platform. The cloud-native architecture provides scalability and managed services options to extend security team capacity.

