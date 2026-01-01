Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing Description
Fortra Email Security & Anti-Phishing is an email security platform that protects organizations from email-based threats including phishing, business email compromise, malware, ransomware, and data loss. The solution monitors inbound and outbound email traffic to detect and prevent threats from reaching employee inboxes. The platform includes multiple deployment options: cloud-based email protection, secure email gateways, and domain protection capabilities. It provides DMARC email authentication and enforcement to prevent domain spoofing and protect brand identity. The solution detects and blocks various attack types including spear phishing, account takeover, social engineering, and spam. For data protection, the platform offers data loss prevention capabilities that detect and remove unauthorized sensitive data from emails, with automatic encryption for authorized data transmission. It supports multiple encryption methods including TLS, S/MIME, PGP, web portal, and password-protected messages. The solution includes content filtering and sanitization to defend against zero-day threats and unknown malware. It provides detailed audit trails and reporting capabilities, with the ability to export data to SIEM systems for comprehensive visibility. The platform is designed to work with both on-premises and cloud email environments. Additional capabilities include suspicious email analysis, threat intelligence services, and digital risk protection to monitor for external threats targeting the organization's brand and customers.
