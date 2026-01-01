Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense Logo

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense

Advanced threat protection for Microsoft 365 email environments

Email Security
Commercial
0

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense Description

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense is an email security solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 email environments from email-based threats. The product provides threat detection capabilities for known, emerging, and targeted threats. The solution identifies malicious techniques and provides context for business-specific risks. It includes capabilities for searching and remediating threats across the email environment in real time. The product offers searchable threat telemetry that categorizes threats and identifies which parts of an organization are most vulnerable to attack. The solution is offered as a cloud-based service that integrates with Microsoft 365 email systems. It provides advanced threat detection beyond standard email security controls. The product includes threat remediation capabilities that allow security teams to respond to identified threats across all instances within the email environment. Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense is available as a 30-day free trial for organizations using Microsoft 365 email. The solution is designed for organizations seeking to enhance their email security posture and protect against business email compromise, phishing, and other email-borne threats.

Cisco Secure Email Threat Defense is Advanced threat protection for Microsoft 365 email environments developed by Cisco. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Email Security, Microsoft 365.

