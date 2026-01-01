TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles
TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles
TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles Description
TitanHQ Cybersecurity Bundles are pre-configured security packages designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and end users. The bundles combine multiple security products into tiered offerings with different feature sets. The Secure bundle provides two-layer email threat protection using MX and ICES technologies. The Protect bundle adds backup and recovery capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Entra ID, covering Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and OneNote. The Comply bundle includes email archiving with search functionality and Microsoft 365 backup. The Complete bundle combines all features including email protection, Microsoft 365 backup, security awareness training with phishing simulations, AI-powered DNS filtering with URL filtering policies, and email archiving. Additional capabilities across bundles include phishing protection with remediation, spam filtering, content filtering, email encryption, and keyword-based encryption. The DNS filtering component blocks malicious sites and allows administrators to define URL filtering policies for users or groups. Pricing is per-user, per-month with annual payment and a minimum of 25 users. The bundles are structured to provide layered security protection with flexible options for organizations to select based on their security requirements.
