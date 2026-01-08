Sophos Email Description

Sophos Email is an email security platform that defends against phishing and business email compromise attacks. The solution uses multi-layered defense architecture incorporating over 20 AI/ML models, including natural language processing models, to identify threats and secure inboxes. The platform includes email filtering, advanced threat detection and response, email continuity, information protection, and URL protection. It provides sender authentication through SPF, DKIM, and DMARC protocols, along with cloud sandboxing capabilities. The solution automatically identifies high-profile targets for protection against malware-free impersonation and BEC attacks. Sophos Email includes an Email Monitoring System (EMS) that functions as a security sensor to detect missed threats and complements existing email security infrastructure. The DMARC Manager component helps ensure message deliverability and protects against email spoofing and domain impersonation attacks through automated monitoring and comprehensive reporting. The platform integrates with Sophos MDR service and Sophos XDR platform, providing visibility and response capabilities across security vectors from a unified console. Integration with Sophos Phish Threat enables phishing simulations and cybersecurity training modules for security awareness training. The solution enhances existing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace deployments, including Outlook and Gmail.