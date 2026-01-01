OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security is an email security platform designed to protect against email-borne threats including phishing, malware, and zero-day exploits. The solution uses multiscanning technology that employs up to 10 anti-malware engines for cloud deployments and up to 30 engines for on-premises deployments, utilizing heuristics and machine learning for malware detection. The platform includes Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology that detects and neutralizes hidden threats across 180+ file types. It features real-time anti-phishing capabilities with time-of-click analysis that checks link reputation using 30+ online sources, achieving a 99.98% detection rate for spam and phishing attacks. MetaDefender Email Security incorporates a real-time adaptive sandbox that completes analysis in 7 seconds to dynamically detect malicious behavior inline. The solution includes data loss prevention (DLP) technology supporting 110+ file types with automatic redaction of sensitive information, including PHI and PII in DICOM files. The platform is available in two deployment models: MetaDefender for Email Exchange Server for on-premises deployment via MTA and Transport Rules, and MetaDefender for Microsoft 365 for cloud-based email protection via Graph API. The solution provides protection against zero-day malware, zero-day exploits, phishing attacks, unknown malware, and data leakage.

