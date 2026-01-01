OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security
Email security platform protecting against phishing, malware, and exploits
OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security
Email security platform protecting against phishing, malware, and exploits
OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security Description
OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security is an email security platform designed to protect against email-borne threats including phishing, malware, and zero-day exploits. The solution uses multiscanning technology that employs up to 10 anti-malware engines for cloud deployments and up to 30 engines for on-premises deployments, utilizing heuristics and machine learning for malware detection. The platform includes Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology that detects and neutralizes hidden threats across 180+ file types. It features real-time anti-phishing capabilities with time-of-click analysis that checks link reputation using 30+ online sources, achieving a 99.98% detection rate for spam and phishing attacks. MetaDefender Email Security incorporates a real-time adaptive sandbox that completes analysis in 7 seconds to dynamically detect malicious behavior inline. The solution includes data loss prevention (DLP) technology supporting 110+ file types with automatic redaction of sensitive information, including PHI and PII in DICOM files. The platform is available in two deployment models: MetaDefender for Email Exchange Server for on-premises deployment via MTA and Transport Rules, and MetaDefender for Microsoft 365 for cloud-based email protection via Graph API. The solution provides protection against zero-day malware, zero-day exploits, phishing attacks, unknown malware, and data leakage.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security FAQ
Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OPSWAT MetaDefender Email Security is Email security platform protecting against phishing, malware, and exploits developed by OPSWAT. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership