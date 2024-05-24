SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering
Email filtering service protecting against spam, viruses, and phishing.
SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering
Email filtering service protecting against spam, viruses, and phishing.
SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering Description
SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering is an email security service that filters incoming email traffic to protect against spam, viruses, ransomware, phishing, and malware. The service can be deployed on SpamExperts' redundant cloud infrastructure or locally on virtualized hardware, running independently in front of existing email infrastructure. The platform provides email continuity by storing messages and retrying delivery during outages or downtime, maintaining uninterrupted email flow. Users can access queued, archived, or quarantined emails through a multilingual interface with multi-level access controls for super admins, admins, resellers, domains, and individual email accounts. The system includes a live quarantine feature that provides real-time threat visibility, allowing users to view, release, remove, blacklist, block, or whitelist messages. The filtering engine uses self-learning technologies that continuously update based on newly detected threats. SpamExperts offers automation plugins for control panels, billing tools, and webmail platforms, along with an API for custom integrations. The service includes custom branding options for organizations that want to rebrand the email security services. Pricing is available as per-domain pricing for web hosts and user-based licenses for ISPs and telecommunications providers.
SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering FAQ
Common questions about SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering is Email filtering service protecting against spam, viruses, and phishing. developed by SpamExperts. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Spam Prevention, Ransomware Prevention, Multi Tenancy.
ALTERNATIVES
MX-based email security platform using AI to block spam, phishing & malware
Cloud-based anti-spam and antivirus email filtering with AI threat detection.
Email security platform blocking spam, phishing, malware, and viruses
Behavioral email security platform protecting inbound, outbound, and internal mail
Cloud-based email security platform with AI-powered threat detection
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox