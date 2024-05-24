SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering Description

SpamExperts Incoming Email Filtering is an email security service that filters incoming email traffic to protect against spam, viruses, ransomware, phishing, and malware. The service can be deployed on SpamExperts' redundant cloud infrastructure or locally on virtualized hardware, running independently in front of existing email infrastructure. The platform provides email continuity by storing messages and retrying delivery during outages or downtime, maintaining uninterrupted email flow. Users can access queued, archived, or quarantined emails through a multilingual interface with multi-level access controls for super admins, admins, resellers, domains, and individual email accounts. The system includes a live quarantine feature that provides real-time threat visibility, allowing users to view, release, remove, blacklist, block, or whitelist messages. The filtering engine uses self-learning technologies that continuously update based on newly detected threats. SpamExperts offers automation plugins for control panels, billing tools, and webmail platforms, along with an API for custom integrations. The service includes custom branding options for organizations that want to rebrand the email security services. Pricing is available as per-domain pricing for web hosts and user-based licenses for ISPs and telecommunications providers.