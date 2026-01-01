Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution
Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution
Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution Description
Cellopoint Cloud Email Security Solution is a cloud-native email security platform designed to protect organizations from email-based threats including phishing, ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), and advanced persistent threats (APT). The solution uses AI and machine learning models to analyze attacker intentions, behaviors, and patterns for threat detection. The platform features an API-enabled architecture that integrates with Microsoft Graph API, allowing deployment without requiring MX record changes or mail routing modifications. The cloud-native design provides scalability and automatically learns organizational user titles, groups, and internal/external communication patterns to establish baseline behaviors and identify anomalies. The solution is positioned as an augmentation layer for Microsoft Office 365 environments. It analyzes email communications to detect threats that may bypass native email security controls. The platform provides protection against multiple attack vectors including phishing attempts, ransomware delivery, and business email compromise schemes that target executives and financial processes. Cellopoint has been recognized in Gartner reports and serves over 3,500 organizations. The solution aims to improve security effectiveness while reducing IT maintenance costs and infrastructure overhead through its cloud-based delivery model.
