KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security Description

KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security is a suite of AI-driven products designed to detect and prevent email threats across inbound and outbound communication for Microsoft 365 environments. The platform consists of three main components: Defend, Prevent, and Protect. Defend focuses on stopping advanced inbound email threats by detecting and blocking phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise using behavioral AI and self-learning threat models. It enhances Microsoft 365's native security by catching targeted attacks that traditional secure email gateways miss. Prevent provides outbound email protection and data loss prevention by monitoring outbound email in real-time. It alerts users to risky behavior such as accidental sends or misdirected emails, allowing users to correct mistakes before data loss occurs. Protect offers policy-based email encryption that automatically enforces organizational security policies for secure communication. The platform uses behavioral intelligence, contextual machine learning, and relationship mapping to understand normal user communication patterns and flag suspicious activity. It provides real-time education through contextual banners and prompts delivered at the point of risk. The solution integrates natively with Microsoft 365 and Outlook, offering zero-friction deployment without requiring additional infrastructure.