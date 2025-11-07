TitanHQ SpamTitan Description

TitanHQ SpamTitan is an email security solution that filters and blocks spam, phishing attempts, malware, ransomware, and viruses from email communications. The platform reports a 99.99% spam catch rate and uses multiple detection methods including Bayesian autolearning and heuristics. The solution provides dual antivirus engines for scanning inbound email to detect malicious threats. It includes sandboxing capabilities that use machine learning and behavioral analysis to detonate suspicious files in a controlled environment. SpamTitan offers allowlisting, blocking, and greylisting functionality to manage email senders. The platform includes recipient verification, outbound email scanning, attachment filtering, and email content filtering. It uses dedicated Real-time Blackhole Lists (RBLs) and multi-layered spam analysis techniques. The solution integrates with Microsoft 365 (Office 365) to provide an additional security layer beyond native email protection. It supports synchronization with Active Directory and LDAP for user management. SpamTitan provides quarantine reports that allow end users to review and manage quarantined messages. The platform offers flexible policy configuration at user, domain, domain group, and system levels, with each level maintaining its own block list. Email geo-blocking capabilities enable organizations to restrict emails from specific geographic locations. The solution is designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and includes multi-tenant management capabilities.