TrustLayer Mail
Email security platform with inline threat protection and compliant archiving
TrustLayer Mail
Email security platform with inline threat protection and compliant archiving
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if TrustLayer Mail is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
TrustLayer Mail Description
TrustLayer Mail is an email security platform that provides inline threat protection for cloud and hybrid email environments. The platform scans inbound, outbound, and internal email traffic to block phishing, malware, spoofing, and business email compromise attacks before they reach user inboxes. The solution offers flexible deployment options, supporting both traditional MX-based routing and Microsoft 365 transport rules and connectors configuration. It operates without requiring MX record changes in certain deployment scenarios. Key capabilities include real-time URL scanning through LinkScan technology, which rewrites and rescans URLs at click time to detect delayed payloads and zero-hour threats. The platform includes user-level quarantine management and policy-based encryption through the SecureMail add-on for secure message transmission. TrustLayer Mail offers an optional Compliant Email Archive add-on that provides unlimited, tamper-proof retention with eDiscovery functionality. The archive is fully indexed to enable rapid search across all stored messages for compliance, legal, or operational purposes. The platform is part of the TrustLayer One suite, which includes additional modules for web security (Browse), cloud security posture management (Posture), and security awareness training (Users).
TrustLayer Mail FAQ
Common questions about TrustLayer Mail including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TrustLayer Mail is Email security platform with inline threat protection and compliant archiving developed by TrustLayer. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership